There are several Pokémon you can find while exploring the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. One of the Pokémon making their debut in the series will be Tandemaus, a pair of Pokémon holding hands. This adorable pair will be available to catch as you explore the area, but tracking them down and adding them to your Pokédex can prove challenging. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Tandemaus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Tandemaus in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tandemaus is a rare Pokémon. While narrowing down the search regions, you need to check to find this Pokémon will be good, spotting the Pokémon and finding it in the wild will be a challenge. It is a rare Pokémon, and consistently searching throughout their habitats will be the best way to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can normally find Tandemaus hanging around the west of Mesagoza, Porto Marinada, Medali, Zapapico, Levinicia and to the northwest of Levinicia, and east of Artazon. You primarily want to stick to checking out the various cities in the Paldea region, and trying to find this pair of Pokémon. You will likely spot them on the mini-map before seeing them in the overworld simply because of their size.

Tandemaus is a Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting-type moves but is immune to Ghost-type attacks. Normal-type Pokémon are typically not the go-to option for many players, but the unique Tandemaus might be a surprising choice, especially given the fighting potential for this Pokémon and its evolved form, Maushold. The way you go about evolving this Pokémon has it that you need to use in combat, and when it levels up in combat, it will become Maushold, with two baby Pokémon that look similar to it.