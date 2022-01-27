How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are multiple Pokémon for you to find and collect research information on in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Some of these Pokémon have specific evolution requirements that you need to meet. These requirements sometimes vary on raising to a specific level or finding an item for it. For example, for Pokémon Legends, Ursaring has a new form called Ursaluna, and it needs an item to reach this evolution. This guide covers how to evolve Ursaring in Ursaluna in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The item you’re looking for is called a Peat Block. The way to find this item is to locate it with the help of the ridable Ursaluna. You can ride this Pokémon around in the Crimson Mirelands, and while riding it, the Pokémon will have a small indicator in front of it. You’ll want to follow the indicator around until it leads you to the correct location, and when it does, Ursaluna will dig it up. There’s a chance it could be Peat Block, but it won’t be all of the time. You may need to search for it multiple times before you get one.

Next, the last thing you need to do is give it the Peat Block to Ursaluna. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just handing it to Ursaring. You have to make sure you give it to Ursaluna while it’s nighttime when there’s a full moon. While the full moon appears to be the exact method, some trainers are unsure if you need to do it in the Crimson Mirelands. We’ll have to try it in multiple locations, but the nighttime and full moon requirement to evolve Ursaring remains the same.