Wattrel is one of the newest Flying-type Pokémon that has been launched with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Wattrel is an interesting combination, using Electric and Flying-type, which is certainly unusual for a bird-like Pokémon. Kilowattrel is the evolved form of Wattrel, increasing the small bird Pokémon in size and increasing its power quite dramatically. In this guide, we’ll explain how to evolve Wattrel into Kilowattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Wattrel to evolve into Kilowattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting the cute little Wattrel to evolve into its far more sleek and dangerous-looking form isn’t a matter of complicated hoop-jumping. You won’t need to head to any special location or walk a certain number of steps. In fact, evolving Wattrel into Kilowattrel requires nothing more than embarking on a number of battles. Wattrel evolves in Kilowattrel at level 26, which means you’ll need to either battle until your Wattrel levels up enough. You can use the traditional method of battling, which includes turn-based battles, or you can use the automatic battle mechanic that will have your Pokémon battle nearby wild Pokémon until it runs out of HP. Once it runs out of HP, it will return to your side.

Alternatively, you can use the Exp. Candy mechanic of the game. Exp. Candies drop after winning and completing Raids, and there are five types:

Exp. Candy: XS 100

Exp. Candy: S 800

Exp. Candy: M 3,000

Exp. Candy: L 10,000

Exp. Candy: XL 30,00

You get better, Exp. Candies are based on how many stars your Raid battle will have. The higher the number of stars, the greater the number of Candies or the size of Candies you’ll obtain as a reward. Feeding these to your Wattrel will help you to level it up quickly into your Killowattrel form. You can also feed your Wattrel Rare Candy which is the original Candy in Pokémon. While it doesn’t give a set amount of experience, you will obtain a single level for each Rare Candy you feed your Pokémon.