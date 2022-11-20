Where to find Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Wattrel is one of a number of Pokémon that have gotten their debut in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While exploring around the Paldea region, you’ll inevitably come across this Pokémon, but it’s not as commonly found as you’d think. Adding this unique typing of Pokémon to your Pokédex will not only help you complete the Pokédex itself, but Wattrel could be a great addition to your team in general. This is everything you need to know about where to fin Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Wattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are several different locations that you can find Wattrel, but you’ll want to mainly keep an eye out around the coast lines. Despite this Pokémon not having a Water-typing, they prefer to live near the ocean. Wattrel’s Pokédex entry states that the Wattrel will more likely be found flying over the sea during the day. As such, you’ll want to head out onto the water if you can manage it. Alternatively, it is possible to find the Wattrel over land, even inland around East Province (Area Two). Wattrel may also appear as a Raid creature if you’re lucky enough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Wattrel if you’re surfing the waves, and they’re shown to be around mostly the entire southern, western, and eastern parts of the map, but limited strictly to the coastal edges, and the water of Paldea. You will not encounter them around the northern part of Paldea at all, so it’s probably best if you try to catch Wattrel while you’re heading towards the city of Levincia, or once you’ve obtained the ability to traverse water without drowning.

Related: Where to find Tarountula in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re trying to catch Wattrel, remember that you’ll be fighting not only a Flying-type, but an Electric-type Pokémon. This means that facing it with certain moves such as Ground-type moves will do no damage at all. If you hit a Wattrel with a Rock-type move, you do run the risk of one-shotting it and you’ll lose your chance to capture it. You can capture this Pokémon quite easily, and a Great Ball should be more than sufficient.