How to fast travel in Horizon Forbidden West

Aloy’s travels take her far and wide in Horizon Forbidden West, and the game’s fast travel option certainly makes completing the game easier. Here’s how to zip from one place to another in two ways.

Fast traveling in Horizon Forbidden West is slightly harder than most other open-world titles. You can unlock destinations by lighting up campfires throughout the world. If you see one, definitely interact with it so you can access the area easier. You’ll never know if you have to finish a quest or collect a certain material from that zone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve found a campfire, you can fast travel from it for free. Press the circle button to bring up a map and then hover the cursor over to the point you want to relocate at. Once you’ve hovered over your destination, press the R2 button to summon Aloy to that spot. If you’re on the PS5, it will only take around two seconds to load up. Press the cross button to get back to the game after the brief loading screen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fast travel can be pulled off wherever you are in the world without a campfire, but it may be more challenging to do so. In order to fast travel from any part of the game, you’ll need a Fast Travel Pack. They can be scarce, especially at the beginning of the game, so make sure you use them wisely. Once you’re at a camp that allows you to craft at a workbench or if you have a Hunter’s Kit, you can make Fast Travel Packs. You’ll need to get Ridge-Wood and Wild Meat to form them. Unfortunately, the ability to craft them is locked at the beginning of the game.