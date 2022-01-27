The Pokémon Legends: Arceus region is massive. You’ll be spending quite a bit of time exploring the environment, studying the Pokémon that inhabit the Hisui area, and learning about these diverse Pokémon. When you want to get around in the game, you’ll be spending a lot of time running around or using other Pokémon to assist you in making it faster. You can also use a fast travel system. In this guide, we cover how to fast travel in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The system is relatively straightforward. First, you want to look for specific blue markers on your map that look like a bird’s wing flapping. When you find these locations, you’ll be able to fast travel to these locations by clicking on them on your map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In previous Pokémon games, you may have had to add a Pokémon to your party that specifically knew the move Fly. The move would allow you to jump from city to city, cutting your travel time down considerably, but Pokémon Legends makes it an even faster experience, and you do not require to have a specific Pokémon in your party to do this.

Make sure to be on the lookout for those fast travel points to cut your travel time down, and capture more Pokémon during your adventure.