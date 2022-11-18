How to fast travel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldea region is a massive continent in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Traveling this entire region will take a good amount of time, and you will want to explore inch of it to discover the many mysteries awaiting you and to catch the new Pokémon. One good way to make sure you reach every part of it is to fast travel. Here’s what you need to know about how fast travel works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How fast travel works in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fast travel is much easier than in other Pokémon games. Rather than forcing you to have a Pokémon with the ability fly, you can simply visit any location you’ve already visited that has a fast travel station. You can visit the locations with fast travel symbols on the map, specified by the flying symbol next to the icon. The only requirement you have to meet is to have visited the location at least once.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you unlock a new fast-travel location, it will be available on your map. Regardless of your location, unless there’s a story requirement preventing you from moving, you should be able to hover over to it, click the icon, and fly to it instantly. This is the Flying Taxi service, similar to how it worked in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The best way to take advantage of this system is to travel throughout the region and find as many Pokémon Stations as possible. These will contain Pokémon Centers, PokéMarts, and the TM machine, where you can craft TMs using resources you find while exploring the Paldea region. The more locations you visit, the easier it is to zip around the Paldea region.