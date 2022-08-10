How to find and complete Ruins in Tower of Fantasy

There are many things to discover and activities to complete in Tower of Fantasy. You can explore the world, defeat rare enemies, and even jump on glowing mushrooms. Among the various activities in the game are Ruins. Ruins are introduced to you pretty early on in the game, but they are something you will run into quite a bit as you make your way across the world of Aida.

What are Ruins and how to find them

Ruins are basically Tower of Fantasy’s version of dungeons. This comes as no surprise since most MMO games have dungeons for you to explore. These ancient structures were left over from the Cataclysm and are yours to explore. You can locate them on the map by finding the spire symbols like in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you select a Ruin on the map, the game will give you three difficulty options for you to attempt it on; easy, medium, and hard. The harder the difficulty, the higher the level you will need to be to attempt the ruin. After selecting the difficulty, press the Go button and the game will mark the area on your map so you can follow the markers to reach it.

How to complete Ruins and what are the rewards

Ruins typically follow the pattern of giving you a new type of Relic when you enter that is needed to complete the dungeon. Each Ruin is different and will require different items to make it through to the end. There are typically two chests for you to find while traversing the dungeon and a boss at the end for you to defeat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Ruin, you will be rewarded as you reach the end. The rewards for completing a Ruin vary depending on what difficulty you complete it on. Starting off, you will usually get Relic Shards that you can use to upgrade the relic you got at the beginning of the dungeon. You will also get Gold, experience, and various other items like Exploration Points, armor, and Omnium Crystals.