How to find and complete the Korumba’s Cat Hidden Story in Lost Ark

The Korumba’s Cat quest is one of the many Hidden Stories you can find and complete in Lost Ark if you’re willing to do a bit of digging. These quests are scattered throughout the many regions of the game, and completing them will give you additional passive buffs to your character. But you’ll need to go out of your way to learn about these quests. In this guide, we cover how to find and complete Korumba’s Cat Hidden Story in Lost Ark.

You’ll need to make your way over to Prideholme, the starting city you begin at following the end of the Prologue. Rather than being in the town proper, you’ll need to head south and into the lower area, over by the farms. You’ll need to go all the way down and then head to the area on the left side of the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When reaching the lower-right area, look for a tombstone partially covered by a white plant. Interact with the tombstone, and receive a tiny little story about Korumba’s Cat, with a small mark left on the grave where the cat used to watch over Nero, who died from a contagious disease. Upon reading about the story and interacting with the tombstone, the Hidden Story will be complete.