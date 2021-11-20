How to find Cresselia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Cresselia is a roaming legendary Pokémon that you can eventually locate in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. It’s a Pokémon that takes quite a bit of time to find, and as a roaming legendary, it can be challenging to track down. Here’s what you need to know about how you can discover Cresselia in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

It’s important to note that you won’t find Cresselia until you reach the end of the game and unlock the National PokéDex. This happens when you get to the end of the game, and you’ve encountered all of the Sinnoh region Pokémon. After you’ve done this and received the National PokéDex, you’ll be ready to encounter Cresselia.

Your next step is to head to Canalave City. There, you’ll need to speak with a sick child and their mother. After that, you’ll be ready to head to Fullmoon island. You can do this by speaking to the sailor in the city and asking to visit the island. When you visit the island, you’ll encounter Cresselia, and then it will begin roaming the map. You’ll have to track it down and find it by using your Pokétch’s Marking Map application to make it easier. Roaming legendary Pokémon bounce around the entire map, so tracking it down will be challenging, well worth it if you’re trying to catch it.

We recommend saving the game right before each encounter to ensure you have the highest chance of potentially grabbing this Pokémon and adding it to your collection.