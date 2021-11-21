There are numerous legendary Pokémon for you to find and catch in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Many of these elusive Pokémon were not in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, so encountering them is significantly different than how it may have worked in previous games. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to find Entei, Raikou, and Suicune in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to find these Pokémon when you reach the end of the game, and you’ve unlocked the National PokéDex, and you get Ramanas Park. It all comes down to Ramanas Park, and you’ll be able to staged encounters with these specific Pokémon.

Before you make it to Ramanas Park, you’ll want to work your way through the Grand Underground to find Mysterious Shards. You can find them by digging for fossils and finding them alongside the other spheres and Pokémon Statues you’ve been discovering. Because these are random items, we recommend increasing your Diglett and Dugtrio bonus meter, which you can find on the left side of your screen under your map. You’ll want to get this number up to 35 to 40 for the best chances.

When you’ve found at least three tiny Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shard, return to Ramanas Park to purchase the Johto Slate. This is where you can battle against Entei, Raikou, and Suicune. It’s important to note that these Pokémon are exclusive to the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond version. If you have Pokémon Shining Pearl, you will not encounter these legendary Pokémon in Ramanas Park.