How to find more Rot in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Rot are adorable little balls of fur that follow you around in Kena: Bridge of Spirits, but they play a pivotal role in many areas of the game. Finding them hidden throughout the game will level you up and unlock more actions in the upgrades menu. If you want to find the Rot without looking at a detailed breakdown of where they are, here are some hints for locating them.

At the very beginning of the game, the first Rot you come across will point out where some of his friends are, but that does not last very long. After a little bit, he will be more comfortable sitting on Kena’s shoulder and flying to other areas. Instead, you will want to do some exploring yourself and keep an eye out for lit-up areas with butterflies around them.

While you can find Rot in some chests, they will usually be hidden in the environment. If you have issues seeing them, you can equip a mask by pressing left on the d-pad to make important objects easier to see. Get close and use your Pulse to have them come out. Besides hiding in rocks, Rot can be in shrines, under things you need to use your other Rot to lift, and hanging from trees. Be sure to look in corners and side paths for more Rot. Usually, only one will be in a spot at a time, but occasionally you can get multiple at once.