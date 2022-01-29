The space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus give you a chance to find rare Pokémon in a specific location. The Pokémon that appear inside these massive events are much stronger than those in your party, which means battling against them will be a challenge, but it’s a good time to find exclusive Pokémon. There’s also the chance for evolution items to appear inside them, but it’s rare. Here’s what you need to know about how to find space-time Distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can start finding the space-time distortions when you reach chapter eight in Pokémon Legends. These begin to appear in the Crimson Mirelands when you’re working on Arezu’s Predicament. While they have the chance to occur during your game after this point, they are random. The space-time distortions do not appear to have a set timer. Instead, you’ll have to wait for a notification to appear on your screen saying that a space-time distortion is happening somewhere. You’ll have to seek one out pretty fast when you see this notification.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A massive bubble will surround the area where space-time distortion will happen. After the notification, the site will activate, and you’ll have a small window of time to explore the interior of the bubble to find the rare Pokémon and evolution items inside them.