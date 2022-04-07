How to find the book in Chinatown Detective Agency – Book Passage lead solution

Shortly after you hack into the botanic gardens gate early in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll meet Rupert Zhou, a mysterious character who gives you your first real case. As part of this case, you’ll need to track down a specific book, but there’s just one problem: You don’t know the name of the book. You’re only given a passage from it, meaning you’ll have to do some detective work to find the book.

A unique trait of Chinatown Detective Agency is that it specifically asks you to do research outside of the game to progress in it. There’s even an option to open up a web browser right from the game so that you can use it to research in-game items. To find the book, you’re expected to search for the provided passage on a search engine. That said, if you’re looking to jump right into the next story beat, all you’ll need to know is that the book is The Histories by Herodotus.

To put this newfound knowledge to good use, head to the National Library in the Civic District, and you’ll find a computer that allows you to search for the book. Type Herodotus’ name into the computer, and it’ll tell you that the book is on Basement 1 of the library. Head right to go to the basement, and you’ll find the book there.