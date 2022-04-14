Where is the Smile of the Great Spirit in Chinatown Detective Agency?

While you’re on the Acquainted With the Future case in Chinatown Detective Agency, you’ll hit a roadblock when you can’t find Kon in his lab in New Delhi. The only clue you have is the rough name, a local name, for somewhere that he has a family lakehouse. This guide explains where to find that lakehouse, so you can advance the case.

What city do you fly to for the Smile of the Great Spirit?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Smile of the Great Spirit is only part of the answer you’re looking for when finding your next location. If you search for that name, it brings up a lake in New Hampshire, Lake Winnipesaukee. It’s the largest lake in the state, but that doesn’t help you identify which city you should fly to. In order to do that, you’re going to need to look at a map.

When you go to a map of the world and locate Lake Winnipesaukee, you’ll find that one city sits quite close to it. That city is Boston. Luckily, this is the only logical choice from the cities you can fly to in Chinatown Detective Agency, so fly there, and the case will automatically advance. We have to admit that this was a tough one to piece together, but it demonstrates the kind of ingenuity you’ll need moving forward in the game.