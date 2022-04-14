What is the password for Kon’s lab in the Acquainted With the Future case in Chinatown Detective Agency?

The Acquainted With the Future case in Chinatown Detective Agency sees you return to New Delhi searching for your next lead, Kon’s lab. However, when you try to hack your way in through the door, the AI controlling it locks you out. So instead, you need to give the human being the intercom the password. This guide explains what the password is so that you’re not kept on the wrong side of that door.

What are the correct password answers?

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two parts to the password for Kon’s lab, and you’ll likely know them if you’ve been paying attention to the notes Kon’s left all around this portion of the game. The password in its entirety is from The Bible, Job 14:5-7. The first part that you must pick is “As for Man, his days are numbered.” The second part of the password will be more familiar, “Whatever he might do, it is but wind.”

Once you’ve given the password, you’ll be able to enter the lab and investigate it. You can speak to an assistant, but she doesn’t shed much light on where Kon might be. The only helpful item in the lab is a recording device on its left-hand side. Pick this up, and you’ll have your next clue.