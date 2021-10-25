How to find and use the ouija board in Phasmophobia

There are plenty of items in Phasmophobia that can help you during your ghost hunts. Thermometers, cameras, crucifixes, and other objects will aid you as you try to determine what phantom is haunting the map you are on. An item you can find on the map is the ouija board, a supernatural device you can use to communicate with the ghost haunting the residence you’re investigating. How can you find the ouija board in Phasmophobia, and how does it work?

The ouija board randomly appears somewhere on the map. There’s a chance for it not to appear, too, so don’t always expect to discover it. When you find the ouija board, you’ll need to interact with it and use your voice to ask it a question. Whenever you ask the board a question, you’re directly speaking with the ghost haunting the residence, dropping your sanity, and having the board reveal the answer. However, if the board does not answer your question, your sanity does not drop as much.

These are all of the questions you can ask the ouija to learn about the ghost and narrow down its type.

Age questions

How old are you/What is your age?

Are you old/young?

Death questions

How long have you been dead?

How many years ago did you die/When did you die?

How long have you been here?

Location questions

Where are you?

What is your favorite room?

Where is your room?

Are you here/close?

Are you near?

Are you around?

Room questions

How many people are in this room/How many people are here?

How many ghosts are in this room?

Are you/we alone?

Who is in this room?

Victim questions

Who did you kill/Who died?

Who is your victim?

What is the name of the person you killed/murdered?

Did you murder someone?

Make sure that you say these questions as clearly as possible. Then, listen out for the ghost’s responses – ensure nobody else is talking – so you can make notes in your journal and determine what to ask next or what room you need to visit.

The more you interact with the ouija board, the more sanity you lose. You can have other players using the board to share in the sanity loss, but make sure to return to the van to take pills to recover it.