How to fix Error Code 59 in Valorant

Valorant is an intense shooter that puts your quick-fire aim skills to the test against other players online. You can expect a handful of problems and errors to appear while playing Valorant because it is an online game, and some of these problems might be out of your control. Here’s what you need to know about what to do when you get error code 59 in Valorant.

What to do when you get error code 59 in Valorant

When you get error code 59 while playing Valorant, it’s accompanied by the message, “There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client.” Unfortunately, repeated attempts at restarting the client appear to show the same message.

Related: Valorant Revelations cinematic points to Harbor and the team taking their talents to India

Screenshot by Gamepur

Currently, the error code is not recognized on the Valorant website of error codes. This means that this is likely a new code linked to the game, and there is no concrete information on the nature of the error. However, with the error message reading that the problem was to do with connecting to the platform, it’s likely that one of the servers that are linked to this, such as authentication servers that are typical of online-only games, is experiencing downtime.

The problem boils down to an issue with the game’s servers. You need to check out the official Valorant Twitter page and monitor it, waiting for any updates the team provides. We recommend shutting Valorant down and approaching it at a later time. Problems like this might take some effort for the Valorant developers to work out, and you might not be able to access the game for several others. We assure you that players are likely also experiencing problems when attempting to connect to Valorant.

Once the issue has been resolved, the Valorant servers will return.