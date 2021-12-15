Is Valorant Down? How to check Valorant’s server status

Valorant is one of the most popular FPS games at the moment, having a tremendous following and a huge player base. However, just like all other games, you might experience issues while logging in because of a bug, or Riot might just have taken the servers down for maintenance to push out a patch update or a hotfix.

In that case, you can check the server status of Valorant to confirm if it’s just you or everyone else is unable to play the game. Here’s how you can do it.

How to check Valorant’s server status

The best way to check if the Valorant servers are down or facing any issues is to go to the Valorant’s official server status page. You can select your region from there to get information about the server status.

Other than this, keep an eye on Valorant’s official Twitter page to see if Riot has posted anything about it. However, if the servers are working fine but you still can’t log into the game, you can go to Valorant’s support page to find a way to solve the issue you are facing. If you can’t find the answer, you can submit a ticket explaining the problem.