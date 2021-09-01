How to fix error code Vivacious in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a welcomed return to the series that revolutionized first-person shooters through the 2000s. While the game plays great, it is still a title that is focused on its online multiplayer experience and has its share of error codes. If you have encountered the Vivacious Error Code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, here is how to fix it.

The Vivacious Error Code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is something you encounter when you are having issues connecting to the game’s servers on either PlayStation or Xbox. This will prevent you from playing the game’s multiplayer or Warzone. Luckily, the process to fix this issue is very simple.

To fix Vivacious, all you need to do is fully restart your console. On PlayStation, go to your console and hold the power button until it beeps twice. Wait for the console to fully shut down and unplug its power source for about ten seconds. Plug it back in and turn it on.

On Xbox, go to your console and hold the power button for a few seconds. The light will slowly blink until the console shuts down. Unplug and replug the power source and turn it on. You will know you did it right if you get the full start-up animation.

When your console is back on, try to play Modern Warfare again. If you meet the same error code, contact Activision Support to find the source of the issue.