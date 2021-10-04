How to fix Pokémon Go Facebook login error

Signing into any game or app with your Facebook account makes so much sense if you’re already a user of the platform. It makes the process much easier and faster. All you have to do is click a single button to get back to your business. While the accessibility is there if Facebook is facing issues that could spell disasters for people who use this method to sign into games like Pokémon Go. Here is how to fix the Facebook login error on Pokémon Go.

If you are trying to log in to your usual Pokémon Go account by using your Facebook login and it says, “There is an error in logging you into this application. Please try later,” you will, unfortunately, be stuck in waiting for the Facebook service to come back online.

While you are always free to back out of the game, shut it down, and restart it to try again, this issue has to do with the game being unable to find your login credentials because it cannot access the Facebook website. This would be the same thing if you used the Google login and that service went down for an extended period of time.

Unfortunately, Pokémon Go does not have another way for you to input your login credentials from your Facebook account, so you are stuck waiting for the service to become available again. If you have another account that you have used with Google or the Pokémon Trainer Club, you can attempt to sign in with them to see if it is a Pokémon Go issue, but you will not be able to use the account that is associated with Facebook in that case.