How to fix Roblox Error Code 103

Roblox Error Code 103 is a type of error more commonly seen on the Xbox One version of the popular online title. Big games like Roblox, which has a huge player base all over the globe, will often come across errors because servers are getting overwhelmed by the number of players hopping into the game. Is Error Code 103 a problem with the Roblox servers, or is it an issue on your end?

Can you fix Roblox Error Code 103?

Error Code 103 message reads, “Unable to Join: The Roblox game you are trying to join is currently not available.” However, the error code is more tied to the Xbox One’s strict age restriction. If you’re playing on an account with a Date Of Birth (DOB) under 13 years old, the Xbox will restrict what types of user-created Roblox worlds you can join. The best solution to avoid Error Code 103 is to play on a Roblox account with a DOB over 13 years old. Head to the Roblox website to make a new account if you need to.

Another possibility causing Error 103 is that the main Parent Account on Xbox One is restricting what the Child Account can access. To fix that, head to the Xbox One’s menu and find the Settings option. Look for the Family selection, click it and then scroll to locate the Child account you want to change settings. Once you’ve selected the correct profile, you will get a few more options. Pick the Custom option, and then select See content other people make. Press the Allow button, save the changes, and restart your Xbox One.

If the error code persists, it could be an issue with your Network Address Translation (NAT). Most modern routers should have UPnP automatically enabled, but you may need to customize your UPnP inside your router settings. If those solutions don’t work, then restart your hardware by turning it off and on. If that still doesn’t work, try uninstalling your game and reinstalling it. If all else fails, try restarting your modem and router. Most modern routers have a button that you can simply press to turn it on and off, but if it’s an older router, you will need to unplug and plug it back in. Sometimes when an error code becomes widespread, the problem is with the servers, and your only solution is to wait and see.