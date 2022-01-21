How to fix the Authentication Error message in Roblox

Roblox players have certainly seen their fair share of confusing error codes when entering the game on either PC, Xbox, or smartphones. However, one message is leaving players without a code, and only insists that there is a problem with the authentication of a user’s account. Unfortunately, the message may not be something a player can fix.

If you have received the authentication message, it appears it is due to a problem on Roblox’s end. At the time of writing, this error is seen on PC and Xbox and seems to be signifying a worldwide server outage. The issue first came to be when Roblox’s server status page revealed an ongoing problem with its servers; thus, players may only be left playing the waiting game until this problem is fixed.

On the off-chance that you are witnessing this message while the servers are active, it is advised that you restart the game’s launcher in order to refresh the title. It is also recommended that players attempt to play the game on another device, as some issues only influence certain platforms. If the message does continue to show, it may be best to contact Roblox’s support and seeing what can be done to work around it.