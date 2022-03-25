How to fix the Connection Lost error in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

You might encounter some connection issues when attempting to jump into a multiplayer game in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. A common problem some players have been seeing when playing the game is a Connection Lost error message popping up, primarily when they’ve been playing the game alongside their friends. Here’s what you need to know about how to best fix the Connection Lost error in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The connection is a persistent problem that has to do with the SHiFT service, which is the platform Gearbox uses in both Borderlands and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. It enables crossplay capabilities for all platforms, allowing you to jump into a game with your friends, regardless of the platforms everyone is using. When you see this error, the best thing to do is turn off your console, restart, and try to connect again.

If you reencounter this error, you’ll want to do some searching regarding the SHiFT program to see how it’s running. We recommend investigating the SHiFT status twitter page. Here, you’ll be able to see if there are any current problems with the service. If there are, you’ll need to wait it out if you’d like to play the game with your friends. However, you will not encounter these issues if you’re playing by yourself. The best thing for you to do is to wait until the connection errors stop, and you can freely jump back into your game. How long these will persist is anyone’s guess, unfortunately.