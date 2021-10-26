How to fix the “error missing executable” message in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Steam

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will see players go from one disaster to another as they attempt to save the universe. For some players, that disaster might just be trying to launch the game. If you have been getting an error message that says “error missing executable” while trying to launch the game on PC, there are a number of steps you can take to solve it.

The problem seems to be hitting people who have preloaded the time, as the executable does not appear to be part of the preloading package for some reason. There is a pretty way to solve it, but that will depend on the store you purchase it from. What you will need to do is verify the installation.

On Steam, you can do this by right-clicking on the game in your library, then clicking on Properties, Local Files, and “Verify Integrity of the game files.” If you purchased the game on the Epic Game Store, click the three dots to the bottom right of the game’s entry in your library, then select Verify.

This should resolve it, but if you have no verification option in the launcher you are using, or if that process doesn’t solve the issue, you will need to reinstall the game. Just fully uninstall it, then reinstall it again.