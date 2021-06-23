How to fix the Hazelnutbeard error in Sea of Thieves

Like all video games that require you to be online to play, Sea of Thieves comes with some error codes when it is not working correctly. In the case of this game, the error codes come in the form of different beards. If you are playing Sea of Thieves on either Xbox or Windows 10, you may have come across the Hazelnutbeard error code. Here is what you can do about it.

In May 2021, there was an error in the game that caused players to get the Hazelnutbeard crash when too many Merchant Emissary Commodity Crates from various outposts were gathered in one location at a time. The developers have stated that they have fixed this error in Update 2.1.1.1.

If you are still receiving the Hazelnutbeard Error Code, it seems that it may have something to do with your connection to the game’s servers. To fix it, first try resetting Sea of Thieves by typing Apps and Features into the Windows search bar (you can press the Windows key to bring it up). Find Sea of Thieves in the list of apps and click Advanced Options. Scroll down until you find Reset and select it.

If the above method did not fix the Hazelnutbeard error in Sea of Thieves for you, the developers also recommend making sure your system’s time and date are correct. This is likely the case for most people, so check and see if your Sea of Thieves is fully updated. If you are playing on an older version of the game, it could be forcing you out of it.

If none of the above methods have worked for you, we recommend going to the game’s support page and getting in contact with the team there. Someone should be able to help you out.