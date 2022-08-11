How to fix the “Login status exception, exiting the game” error for Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a free-to-play open-world MMORPG. In this game, all of mankind was forced to leave Earth due to a lack of energy and resources. From there, the alien planet Aida was discovered, where all of that was plentiful. In this game, you’ll explore Aida with a custom character and see what this beautiful world has to offer.

One error that players may encounter is the “login status exception, exiting the game” error. This error will occur when you launch the game and are on the main title screen. Taking longer than usual to load in, instead of being greeted by the game and given the option to choose what server they want to play on, they will be shown a message that says “login status exception, exiting the game.” After clicking on okay, the game will close down.

Troubleshooting the “Login status exception, exiting the game” error in Tower of Fantasy

The reason that this error is occurring is most likely a server issue. The servers could be down or they’re busy. If the issue is because of the latter, there is a way to fix this error so you can get back to playing Tower of Fantasy. However, the solution is all about trial and error.

At the time of writing, the only solution that seems to work is to log in back into the game. You may be greeted with the error again and if so, just close the game and log back in. If you aren’t able to get into the game after multiple attempts, it may be best to wait a little bit or check on the server status of the game by going to a site like Down Detector to see if the game is experiencing issues.