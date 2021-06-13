How to fix the second Dimensional Anomaly in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

At specific points in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, you will encounter dimensional anomalies that affect the game much differently than other aspects of the collapse of the multiverse. These shifts in dimensions cannot be traveled into by either Ratchet or Rivet, with only Clank accessing the area and having a conversation with Gary. During this time, you need to complete a set of physic puzzles to clear the anomaly. Here is how to complete the second-dimensional anomaly, which can be found on the planet Blizar Prime.

First puzzle

When you enter the dimensional anomaly on Blizar Prime, you will notice Clank’s Possibilities running forward and being pushed by a fan onto a different path that destroys them. Destroy the crates here for some bolts, and then run to the left side where a big stack of boxes is. Knock these crates down to grab a new light blue orb called a Heavy Sphere.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around and throw the Heavy Sphere into the nearby platform to lower it. You can now grab an additional orb on top of that platform. Grab that orb and throw it into the saw blade in front of you to lower it and destroy the objects blocking your path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now all you need to do is remove the orb from the saw blade and throw it onto the running path in front of the fan near the beginning of this puzzle. While staring towards the beginning of the course, take the branching pathway on the left to find a switch to adjust the running path to the end of the course ending the first puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second puzzle

When you first get into the second puzzle, destroy all the crates you see. Jump on the platform on the right that is rising and falling and grab the Lift Sphere at the top. With that in hand, turn around and throw it into the floor panel to the left of the beginning of the running path. Use that orb to float up and grab the Heavy Sphere.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you grab the Heavy Sphere, retrieve the Lift Sphere and return to the platform where you originally obtained it. Throw the Lift Sphere into the platform on the right that is smashing down to raise it, and the Heavy Sphere into the left one that keeps rising to lower it. Jump onto the left platform to grab a Speed Sphere.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Retrieve all spheres and return to the running path. In front of the spikes, first put the Speed Shere with the Lift Sphere in the slot at the end. Finally, throw the Heavy Sphere into the saw blade to lower it, allowing your Possibilities to fly over all the danger and complete the puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third puzzle

The third and final puzzle has a lot more fans this time around. Remember that whatever direction they push the Possibilities will be their new path (unless they are affected by a Heavy Sphere). Be careful of running through the wind yourself. You can jump and make your way through it, but it can still push you to your death.

First, run through the windy path and grab the Heavy Sphere in the middle. Then continue along the way until you come across some saw blades. Throw the Heavy Sphere in to get a Lift Sphere. Double jump over the blades to retrieve the Heavy Sphere.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around from the saw blades, and you will notice a platform smashing into the ground. Use the Lift Sphere to raise it and get a Speed Sphere. Get your Lift Sphere back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now for the final step, turn back towards the beginning of the running path. Throw the Lift Sphere into the first slot to lift your Possibilities over the fan pushing them off the track. They will run into one fan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the next slot, place the Speed Sphere to pick up the pace going into the next fan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, place the Heavy Sphere in the slot before the final fan so your Possibilities will pass through but still have enough speed to destroy the structures in your way.