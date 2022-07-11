How to fix Valorant voice chat not working

Voice chat in Valorant is important to communicate with your teammates and plan your next attack against the opposing team. If you can’t speak with your team, the chances of winning decrease. Unfortunately, a handful of Valorant players have encountered voice chat issues that prevent them from speaking in the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the voice chat problems in Valorant.

Is Valorant voice chat not working?

You first want to head to the Settings section of Valorant to see if your microphone connects with the game. You can do this by switching to the Audio tab and clicking the Voice Chat choice in the middle. You’ll have a range of options, and your primary concern is choosing the two top tabs for Output and Input. These will indicate what audio devices you have connected and will go to during the game. You may have to choose these options manually, and you want to double-check the one you’re actively using is one of the available options.

The next step is double-checking your microphone’s settings and the volume and push-to-talk options. You may set it to push-to-talk, and Voice Activation could be a better option for you. After adjusting your microphone’s options, shut down the client and restart it. All changes should carry over. If you continue to have issues, you may need to restart your computer, which is an excellent way to try and dump any temporary files.

With continued problems with your microphone, it’s time to look at your computer. First, you will need to go to the Audio tab of your computer to ensure your microphone is correctly set up. During Valorant’s beta, players encountered this issue before and had a solution for it presented on Reddit. The solution has you go to your Windows 10 Settings, the Privacy tab, and then to Microphone. You will then have to allow your desktop application to access the microphone.

It could be an issue on developer Riot Games’ side for those who continue to experience voice chat issues in Valorant after following these steps. You may need to submit a ticket to their support team to help them walk you through additional steps that may assist you far better.