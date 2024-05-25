How to Fix Wuthering Waves Stuck in Verifying File Integrity

Are You Trying to Play Wuthering Waves and Getting Stuck in Verifying File Integrity? That’s annoying, but don’t worry. We’re here to help. Here’s how to fix the Wuthering Waves stuck in verifying file integrity quickly, so you can get back to the game.

Five Ways to Fix Verifying File Integrity in Wuthering Waves

1. Wait It Out

More often than not, this issue is just a visual bug. It may be that the verification process was completed in the background even though players didn’t see the progress. Now, it’s not the best and most optimal solution when you want to play Wuthering Waves, but it is one of the solutions.

2. Restart the Game

Restarting the device or the game might actually be all it needs sometimes. Doing so will make the game reset the verification process, making it work properly.

3. Double Check Your Network Connection

An unstable connection might be enough to stop the verification process. Whether your connection is usually stable or not, make sure that you are online and, if you are, ensure that your connection is working properly.

4. Disable Your Antivirus

Antiviruses sometimes affect firewalls and game files, causing several issues. To make sure that this is what is happening here, make sure to disable your antivirus before running Wuthering Waves—it might just do the trick.

5. Reinstall Wuthering Waves

Sometimes antivirus software might affect game files or your firewall. When that is the case, it is not unusual for a game to have problems getting online or verifying its files. Try temporarily disabling your antivirus software before loading Wuthering Waves again—it might just do the trick.

What is the Verifying File Integrity Issue in Wuthering Waves?

Sometimes players find that the game starts verifying the integrity of the files and doesn’t progress at all. The process appears to be frozen, with a percentage never changing, and it can take a long time. It can be a visual error, but sometimes it isn’t. Good thing there are ways to fix it, as provided above.

