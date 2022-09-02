How to get 87 OVR Tim Tebow and how Helmet Stickers work in Madden 23

As the calendar turns from August to September, real-life football gets closer and closer. As of this writing, we are still a week away from the real NFL kickoff, but college games begin this week. To celebrate, Madden 23 has introduced a week-long event called Campus Heroes. One of the marquee players in this event is a free and upgradable version of former Heisman Trophy-winning QB Tim Tebow. We’ll dive deep into everything you need to know about how to max out this new item.

How to unlock Tim Tebow in Madden 23

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tim Tebow will be given to you after finishing one of the objectives listed below, but the easiest way to accomplish this is to get 40 challenge stars, which you will do if you get five stars on the first block of challenges. From there, you will unlock the base 79 OVR Tebow and will need Helmet Stickers to upgrade him. You also need five Training, so if you are booting up the game for the first time, be sure to quicksell a card and then upgrade. Here’s a list of all the challenges that reward Helmet Stickers.

Reach 40 stars in the Campus Heroes challenges.

Reach 80 stars in the Campus Heroes challenges.

Reach 120 stars in the Campus Heroes Challenges.

Get 10 sacks with a Campus Heroes player in your lineup.

Get 20 sacks with a Campus Heroes player in your lineup.

Get 40 sacks with a Campus Heroes player in your lineup.

Score 10 TDs with a Campus Heroes player in your lineup.

Score 25 TDs with a Campus Heroes player in your lineup.

Score 40 TDs with a Campus Heroes player in your lineup.

Get 1000 house rules score in college OT matches during Campus Heroes.

Get 3000 house rules score in college OT matches during Campus Heroes.

Get 7000 house rules score in college OT matches during Campus Heroes.

Complete one campus hero set.

Complete five campus hero sets.

Complete one All-Conference set.

Win 5 head-to-head or solo battle games.

Win 12 head-to-head or solo battle games.

Win 20 head-to-head or solo battle games.

You need eight stickers in total to push Tebow up to 87. It’s currently unclear whether all of these objectives expire on September 9 when this program goes away or if they stick around until the end of this Madden Season. Our official recommendation is that you get these objectives done as soon as possible.