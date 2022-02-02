How to get a Blizzard in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

While exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll discover that some Pokémon only appear at certain times of the day. So, if you’re trying to fill out all of the entries in your Pokédex, you’ll want to explore each of the areas at certain times of the day to find them. The same goes for the weather. Not every Pokémon likes walking around in the rain. The same goes for blizzards, where certain Pokémon appear in the Alabaster Icelands. In this guide, we’ll detail how you can get a blizzard to appear in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll want to make sure you’re in the Alabaster Icelands. You’ll be able to reach this location when you’ve unlocked all of the areas, and progress through the story.

When you load into the area, you’ll want to wait to see if your screen has blistering winds and heavy snowfall. If it does, you’ve successfully acquired a blizzard. However, it won’t be the case every time. Sometimes when you arrive, it’ll be sunny or even lightly snowing.

When you need to get a blizzard, the only thing you can do is return to your Base Camp and rest in the tent. You’ll want to choose to wait to rest for a time of day and then see if it appears. If you don’t have a blizzard, try again, and make sure to choose a different time of day than you chose previously. Continue this process until a blizzard appears.

You’ll need to have a blizzard while in the Alabaster Icelands when you’re looking to catch Tornadus during the Incarnate Forces of Hisui request.