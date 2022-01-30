For those who want to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there’s a specific process you need to go about with it. The critical piece you need is the Peat Block, a evolution item that you can find with the Ursaluna mount. After you find that, the next step is to give it to your Ursaring when it’s a full moon. The full moon is challenging to have appeared, though. In this guide, we cover how to get a Full Moon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one way you can change the time of day in Pokémon Legends beyond waiting for it to change, and that’s to rest at your Base Camp. You’ll want to approach your Base Camp tent and select to rest. You’ll want to rest until nightfall arrives. When nightfall comes, look up into the sky and search for the moon in the sky.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A full moon will be extremely distinct in Pokémon Legends. You should be able to see it while exploring a region, but after resting, you’ll need to wait a little bit before it shows up. The moon will not appear in the sky immediately. We recommend checking over the hilltops until you see the moon and verifying if it’s a full moon or not.

If it’s not a full moon, what you can do next is to return to your Base Camp, rest until morning, and then head back to Jubilife Village. Then, return to your previous location, and rest until nightfall. When night arrives, a new moon will appear. The process is a little tedious, but it gives you the chance to find a new moon at that location. You can continue doing this until a full moon occurs in your Pokémon game.