The Large Armored Bream in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak can be a frustrating item to try and find. A bit of luck and patience is involved in trying to find it. Thankfully, you don’t have to focus on the activity too much, and you can spend time doing other hunts while waiting for it to pop up. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get a Large Armored Bream in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find a Large Armored Bream

The only way to find the Large Armored Bream is to loot it from the Argosy. This is available at the Buddy Plaza station, and you can speak with the Palico NPC to send your buddy out to complete these trades on your behalf. You must assign a buddy to this trading activity and send them out on a Trade Request.

There are several markets for you to pick from to send your buddy. For the Large Armored Bream, it will need to be the Icebarb Bazaar. The type of market you want to send your buddy out to will vary on the type of item you give them. For example, a traditional herb will take you to the Icebarb Bazaar, a combination of a herb and a fish icon. You will want to make sure you match these with your buddy before you do anything, or you will not have a chance to earn a Large Armored Bream.

You can confirm this in the Trade Requests section in the Order Items section of the Argosy, and then go down to Buddy Bargaining. You will then have the option of how well you want your buddy to bargain, and the better values require more points. You will want to go with your highest option for the best results. We recommend going here to increase your chances of retrieving multiple items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After confirming the deal, it will take multiple attempts to earn this item. Unfortunately, we doubt you will receive it the first time you send your buddy out on these exchanges, but you can check back at the Buddy Plaza following every hunt to see what your buddy brought to you.