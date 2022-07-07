The Iridescent Bismuth Prisms in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are a unique item. You will have the chance to find them in a single region in the game, making these a top priority for you to locate for any armor or weapon projects you might have to complete at the smith. These are also required to complete a particular side quest. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to get Iridescent Bismuth Prisms in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Iridescent Bismuth Prisms

The only region to contain Iridescent Bismuth Prisms is the Lava Caverns. This will be one of the final areas you unlock as you progress through the Sunbreak expansion. This will be a Master Rank area, the only ranking you can find Iridescent Bismuth Prisms.

Lava Caverns

These are all locations where you can find Iridescent Bismuth Prisms while exploring the Lava Caverns on Master Rank.

The first locations are all on the top layer of the region. You will need to use your Wirebug consistently to harvest these materials. The next area will be on the lower level.

These areas are scattered all over the place in the Lava Caverns. We recommend going out on expedition missions not to have to worry about hunting down the larger monsters, especially if you merely want to add this resource to your item box. You can usually receive a handful of them from each harvest point, and we believe one loop should be enough for you. To make the process slightly faster, using your Palamute is highly encouraged.