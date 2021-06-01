How to get a Super Rocket Radar for June 2021 in Pokémon Go

The Super Rocket Radar is a highly sought after item in Pokémon Go because you need to locate the leader of Team Rocket, Giovanni. If players want to capture some of the more powerful Pokémon in the game, the shadow legendary Pokémon, they need to defeat Giovanni, which is no easy task. His shadow legendary Pokémon rotates out at least once month, but players only have the one chance to beat Giovanni. For June 2021, things will be a little bit different on how you claim the Super Rocket Radar.

From June 1 to 17, players will need to complete the special research project The Higher They Fly to receive it. If you have already finished this special research project at the start of the Season of Legends event, you will not be able to receive a Super Rocket Radar, and battle against Giovanni for his shadow Zapdos. While disappointing, Giovanni’s shadow Pokémon will rotate out on June 17, which means you can expect to find a new method to obtain a Super Rocket Radar. This will happen through a new special research event, or through an event happening in Pokémon Go.

For now, we don’t have any details about June’s Super Rocket Radar. It’s better to place Giovanni in the back of your mind, and wait for more details on June 17. We can expect a brand new shadow Pokémon to appear at Giovanni’s side, making a battle against him far more interesting and desireable.

When you complete the task that rewards you the Super Rocket Radar, all you have to do is equip it and track down Giovanni. He’ll be stationed at a captured Pokéstop or in a Team Rocket Balloon. There’s a chance that the Giovanni you find could be a decoy, though.