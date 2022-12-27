Pokémon GO has been a popular game since its release in 2016. It has brought people together, encouraged outdoor exploration and physical activity, and provided hours of entertainment. One of the key components of the game is to find and collect strong Pokémon that you can add to your team.

With over 900 different Pokémon available, it can be difficult to decide which are best to have in your roster. This article will provide a breakdown of the best Pokémon to have in Pokémon GO, based on their skills and battle prowess. Read on for the top picks!

Golem

Image via The Pokémon Company

Golem is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon that is mainly used for attacking gyms and raid battles. This Pokémon not only has strong attacks that will punish Legendary Pokémon, but it also has a high defense as well. Golem is best used against Electric, Fire, and Flying-type Pokémon. The moves best suited to have are Rock Throw and Stone Edge, making Golem one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

Blissey

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Normal-type Pokémon evolution of Chansey is a pure defender when it comes to the world of Pokémon GO. Even after the big gym change, Blissey still dominates as a top defender due to its high defensive and stamina stat. With the ability to know Fairy and Psychic-type moves, this Pokémon is a formidable opponent against its counters of Dragonite, Machamp, and Tyranitar. The moves you want Blissey to have are Zen Headbutt and Dazzling Gleam.

Tyranitar

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Dark and Ground-type Pokémon has well-rounded stats and is best suited as an attacker. This dual-type Pokémon is lethal against any Psychic type with a move set of Bite and Crunch. Tyranitar is one of the few Pokémon you want to have to face off against Mewtwo. A double Ground move Tyranitar is also good to have. If you were able to evolve a Larvitar all the way to a Tyranitar, you were graced with the move Smack Down. Pair Smack Down with Stone Edge and team up with Golem, and you have a lethal team.

Snorlax

Image via The Pokémon Company

Continuing with another pure defender, the Normal-type Pokémon Snorlax was King of the Gyms alongside Chansey when Pokémon GO first came out. Snorlax can still defend gyms just as good as Blissey due to its high defense and stamina. Snorlax has great counter moves to use against Pokémon like Machamp and Tyranitar, who are used most to face off against Snorlax. You’ll want Snorlax to have Zen Headbutt and Heavy Slam, making it one of the best Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

Dragonite

Image via The Pokémon Company

With not many strong Dragon types in Pokémon GO, Dragonite is the best of them all. Even with Dragonite being a dual Dragon and Flying type, it is a force to be reckoned with. You’ll want Dragonite mainly as an attacker over a defender due to its damage output. While Dragonite is a decent defender, it lacks the stamina it needs to use charged moves.

Dragonite’s only redeeming quality on defense is that it can resist Fighting and Fire-types, which are popular choices for attacking gyms. Dragonite is best used against any type of Pokémon but be careful since Dragon and Ice types are its weakness. You’ll want to have Dragon Tail and Outrage for Dragonite’s move set for maximum damage.

Mewtwo

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mewtwo has cemented its status as an iconic force to be reckoned with in the GO Battle League. With a massive maximum CP of over 4,000 and incredible attack stats, this Legendary Psychic-type Pokémon is racking up wins across Kanto—making it one of the most formidable competitors out there!

In addition, its array of Charged Attack types gives Trainers plenty of reasons to turn again and again towards Mewtwo’s power when they need that extra edge on their path to victory.

Rayquaza

Image via The Pokémon Company

Rayquaza is one of the most powerful and sought-after Pokémon in GO. Upon its release into legendary raids, this Dragon Flying type has been a fan favorite, offering an impressive resistance to Fire, Water, and bug Fighting types just as much as Ground and Grass moves.

An agile attacker with tremendous potential damage due to base-level dragon stats and access to some of the best dragon move sets. Rayquaza’s Dragon tail outrage combo stands proud at double DPS for any would-be trainer! So if you’re looking for immense power from your Pokémon friend, step up those raid bosses because catching yourself a Rayquaza could prove rewarding but challenging.

Lucario

Image via The Pokémon Company

Lucario is a powerful fighter in Pokémon GO due to its high attack stat and access to various move types. Its Fighting-type moves are highly effective against other popular Pokémon, such as Blissey, Snorlax, and Machamp. In addition to its damage output, its Steel-type moves are great for stalling opponents and protecting Lucario from damage.

Furthermore, Lucario’s Aura Sphere move is a powerful special attack that can quickly decimate foes. As a result, Lucario is one of the strongest Pokémon in Pokémon GO and an excellent choice for any Trainer looking to challenge Gyms leaders.

Rampardos

Image via The Pokémon Company

Rampardos is a powerful Pokémon in Pokémon GO due to its high Attack stats and a wide variety of moves. Its stats are well-rounded, allowing it to take advantage of physical and special attacks. It can also learn movements useful in PvP battles, like Smack Down and Meteor Mash.

Additionally, Rampardos can learn Outrage, making it a powerful attack against opponents with weakened defensive stats. Overall, Rampardos is an excellent choice for any trainer looking to make their team more powerful. With its wide range of moves and high Attack stats, Rampardos is certainly a Pokémon to consider when building your team.

Metagross

Image via The Pokémon Company

Metagross is a powerhouse in Pokémon GO. It boasts impressive stats and an arsenal of solid moves, making it one of the strongest Steel-type Pokémon in the game. Its Steel- and Psychic-typing give it valuable immunity to Poison, which helps it take on many of the game’s most formidable opponents.

Its Steel-type attacks also effectively counter Fairy-type Pokémon, making it an excellent choice for challenging famous raid bosses. Furthermore, its powerful moves provide good coverage against many of the other types in the game. Overall, Metagross is an incredibly versatile and powerful Pokémon, making it a great addition to any team in Pokémon GO.

These ten Pokémon are the best Pokémon to have for gym attacking, defending, and raid battles. Remember that you can use more than one of these Pokémon when attacking to ensure you’re doing the most damage.