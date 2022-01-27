How to get a Water Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

There are plenty of evolution stones that have appeared throughout the years in the various Pokémon games. You need these stones to evolve certain Pokémon like Eevee. Of course, there are a few ways you can get these stones while you journey across the wilderness. This guide covers how you obtain the Water Stone in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two pretty easy methods to obtaining a Water Stone in the game. The first way to obtain one is by going to Jubilife Village. Here, you can trade Merit Points to Outpost Trader to get evolution stones of different types. Water Stones will cost you 1,000 Merit Points each. Merit Points can be obtained by recovering lost satchels that other players have dropped. You will

The other method to getting Water Stones requires you to do a little bit of hunting… Ore hunting that is. Across the regions, you will find ore that protrude from the ground. Breaking the ore will typically make a wild pokémon appear. Defeat the pokémon to get a reward. While the rewards vary based on the location you are in, Water Stones are pretty common to find. You can find most of the evolution stones in this way.