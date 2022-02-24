How to get and spend Points in Swords of Legends Online

Swords of Legends Online has a selection of currencies for players to obtain. Be it Crystal Dust, Crimson Coins or Points, each currency has its own shop associated with it, featuring different items for players to obtain. The Points Shop has plenty of cool-looking items, but it begs the question: how do you get and spent Points in Swords of Legends Online?

Points are a type of secondary currency that appear when you spend Crimson Coins, which are Swords of Legends Online’s premium currency. The Points you receive are equal to the number of Crimson Coins you spend — if you spend 4950 Crimson Coins on a mount, you will receive 4950 Points for use in the Point Shop. This essentially means that if you see something you want in the Point Shop, you must first spend an equal amount of Crimson Coins to get it.

The Points Shop features everything from accessories and costumes to unique mounts that cannot be acquired in other shops. However, the Points Shop prices are quite high compared to the Crimson Coin Shop — a mount costs 4950 Crimson Coins, equivalent to $40, but items in the Point Shop can go as high as 19950 Points. This essentially means that if you wish to purchase a 19950 item, you will need to spend $120 equivalent in Crimson Coins first, a steep price to ask.