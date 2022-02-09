How to get and use the Song of Escape in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has recently released to western audiences, and is shaking up a few tropes within the aRPG genre. The unspoken standard for dungeons within RPGs and the like is to loop the last area back to the beginning, allowing players to easily escape, or to have an exit portal spawn upon killing the boss.

For Lost Ark, the means of exiting dungeons and instances is a bit more musical.

Players will get multiple musical abilities as they explore the world of Arkesia, varying in terms of power and usage. The first musical ability gained, however, is the Song of Escape. By progressing through the main quest, players will eventually complete a segment called Legends and Fairytales, giving them the ability.

Players can check to see their earned sheet music by pressing ‘F2’, or by selecting Adventure in the bottom left, and then the Sheet Music tab. Drag and drop the Song of Escape to the action bar — I prefer to keep it on slot nine. Then, whenever you’re looking to get out of a dungeon (after killing the boss and grabbing the loot, ideally), simply press the corresponding key and be transported out of the gloomy depths by the power of music.