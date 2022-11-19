Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with various ingredients and materials for you to gather and use to craft items. The pokémon materials in the games are used to craft TMs that you can use to teach your pokémon new moves. Rockruff Rocks are but one of many materials you can gather across the Paldea region and they come from the puppy pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Rockruff Rocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Rockruff Rocks location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Rockruff is a returning pokémon from previous games in the series that can be found in multiple places across the Paldea region. This adorable pokémon isn’t afraid to get up close and personal with you if you are spotted out in the wild so keep an eye out for any charging pups as you search for them. You can find Rockruff relatively early in the game, shortly after you complete the tutorial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Rockruff’s habitat log, this pokémon likes to live in mountainous areas which make up a decent portion of the southern and western portions of the Paldea region. You can mostly find this Rockruff spawning in these locations during the day with far less of them spawning at night. When you run into it, Rockruff should be around level 20 so make sure your pokémon are leveled appropriately.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Rockruff in the wild and either capture or defeat it to get Rockruff Rocks. Each one that you defeat or catch will get you up to three rocks to add to your materials pouch in your bag. This material is used to craft TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.