How to get Death Hold’s Island Token

In Lost Ark, there are 95 Island Tokens to collect in the game. These Island Tokens can be collected and then turned into an NPC at Opher, the Lonely Island. Collecting all 95 Island Tokens will reward you with a breadth of different rewards, including Stat Potions, Skill Point Potions, Mounts, etc.

The Death Hold’s Island Token is available through a method of Exchange. To get this token, visit Death Hold’s Island and talk to a merchant. Here is the location of Death Hold’s Island, which is right above the dock of Port Krona.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Death Hold’s Island location, you may notice the island is not there. You can mouse over the Island icon to check the admission times when you arrive:

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get the Island Token, you need to buy a Secret Map from a merchant on the island. This merchant sells you the Secret Map for 60 Foul Scripture, which is an exclusive currency you can earn here. After entering the island, you’ll encounter a PvP event that gives you Foul Scriptures based on your rank.

When you buy the Secret Map, you’ll be taken to a secret dungeon that is located on the island. Completing that dungeon will get you the Death Hold’s Island Token.

First place will get you 5 Foul Scripture, the second and third will get you 4 Foul Scripture, and everyone else will get 3 Foul Scripture. There’s also a quest on the island that will net you 15 Foul Scriptures.