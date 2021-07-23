How to get fashion tickets in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA with plenty of various in-game currencies that can be redeemed to earn a variety of content. Whatever section of the game you are looking at, there is likely some kind of item you want that will require a currency that can be acquired via in-game means or pulling the wallet out and purchasing them. Here is how you can get Fashion Tickets in Pokémon Unite.

Fashion Tickets are an in-game currency in Pokémon Unite that can only be used in the Fashion Ticket Exchange section of the Aeos Emporium in Shops. This area of the store has cosmetics exclusive to your trainer, including hats, tops, bottoms, gloves, socks, shoes, and overall outfits.

Fashion Tickets can not be purchased with real money. They can only be acquired via in-game means. As of this writing, Fashion Tickets can only be earned via mission rewards in Events or the loot boxes earned in Energy Rewards. If you get them in the loot boxes, you will get 20 at a time, while the largest amount in rewards we have seen at launch is four. This may seem like a minimal amount, but it is also important to note that you can earn the items from the Fashion Ticket Exchange in the Energy Rewards loot boxes as well.

Looking at the Fashion Ticket Exchange items shows that each item is not that expensive, at least at launch. The thing asking for the most tickets is the Sailor Outfit which costs 61 Fashion Tickets, so you will not need to rely heavily on the RNG in the loot boxes.