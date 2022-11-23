How to get Greavard Wax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are many different ingredients and materials for you to discover as you make your way across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials you find will mostly be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon some new moves. Greavard Wax is just one of the many materials that you can find throughout the Paldea region and it comes from the ghost dog pokémon. Here is how you can get Greavard Wax in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Greavard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are a good number of pokémon who are making their first appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Greavard and their evolved form, Houndstone, being some of them. This new evolutionary line is very powerful and worth tracking down if you have the time. If you are looking to get Greavard Wax, however, you will need to locate this pair of pokémon and you only do that in a few places.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Greavard’s habitat data shows that it lives in the Glaseado mountains and surrounding areas in the northern part of the Paldea region. Despite not being shown on the map, you can also find Greavard in the ruins above the town of Alfornado in the southeast of the map. In these areas, you won’t just find Greavard walking around. Instead, you will see the candle on this pokémon’s head sticking out of the ground. This is meant to show you that the rest of the pokémon is hiding underground waiting for you to walk up to it.

You can get Greavard Wax from both Greavard and Houndstone. To do so, you need to battle these pokémon in the wild. Each time you defeat or capture a Greavard or Houndstone, you will get up to three Greavard Wax added to your collection of materials. You can also find the occasional Greavard Wax on the ground wherever you see the small sparkle indicating an item.