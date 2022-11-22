There are a lot of different ingredients and materials for you to find as you travel the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. The materials you gather will mostly come from Pokémon and are mainly used to craft TMs so that you can teach your team some new moves. Venonat Fangs are just one of the many materials you can gather and they come from the original insect pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Venonat Fangs in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Venonat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each of the pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a material that is unique to their evolutionary line. Just like Teddiursa Claws are obtained from Teddiursa and Ursaring, you can get Venonat Fangs from Venonat and Venomoth. Before you can get your hands on some Venonat Fangs, you will first need to locate the insect pokémon which isn’t as easy as it sounds. Compared to other pokémon, Venonat doesn’t appear in many places around the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Venonat’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in a small handful of areas around the map. Check the following locations to find Venonat:

Tagtree Thicket

East Province Area One

East Province Area Two

As you can see, the number of locations where Venonat appears is pretty small. Luckily, once you reach one of these areas, Venonat is a pretty common sight, as long as you are searching at night. Venonat can appear during the day but is far more likely to show up once the sun goes down. You are also far more likely to spot this pokémon near trees than out in a field.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Venonat in the wild to obtain its material. Each time you defeat or capture a Venonat or Venomoth, you will get up to three Venonat Fangs added to your materials pouch. You can use the fangs at TM Machines around the map to make TMs provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.