As Pokémon transitions into the open-world genre, Game Freak is adding new mechanics to take advantage of the new setting. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, one of these mechanics is a new way to craft Technical Machines (TMs). At every Pokémon Center is a Technical Machine Machine, which allows you to craft copies of TMs you already found. To craft these TMs, you’ll need to collect certain collectibles from different Pokémon in the game. Each Pokémon will drop a unique material based on the baby form of the Pokémon, and these materials will go towards crafting different TMs. With over 150 TMs in the game, there are plenty of materials to collect. Here’s how to get Larvitar Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to get Eevee Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Where to find Larvitar Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Larivtar Claw is found from the Larvitar line. After eradicating some baby Larvitar or the older Tyranitar, you will get some Larvitar Claws off the hands of these helpless creatures. You can also gain Larvitar Claws in a more humane way, by catching them instead of making them faint. Note: Larvitars are only found in Pokémon Scarlet as a version exclusive, so you won’t be able to find these Pokémon in Pokémon Violet unless you breed them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Larvitar is found in a good amount of different locations, such as a cave between Medali and Port Marinada. You can also find Larvitar in East Province Area Three, North Province Area Two, or South Province Area Six. As a rare spawn, you might have to spend some time looking for this Pokémon.

Use this Pokémon to get Larvitar Claws and use them towards TMs, or sell them to gain LP at the Technical Machine Machine.