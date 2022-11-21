How to get Eevee Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon’s foray into the open-world genre would not be complete without a little crafting to do on the side. New to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can utilize a crafting mechanic to craft new TMs to use for your favorite pocket monsters. But to craft these TMs, you’ll need to collect certain collectibles from different Pokémon in the game. Each Pokémon in the game drops a unique material that can be used to craft different TMs. One of these materials is Eevee Fur, which as the name suggests, is dropped from Eevees. Here’s how to find Eevee Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Eevee Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To find Eevee Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will need to find the adorable critter in the open world. Eevee is a rare Pokémon, but there are numerous spawns in the game that you can turn to. Eevees are located in West Province (Area Three) near Medali, South Province (Area Two) west of Coronado, and towards the Pokémon league.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you locate an Eevee, you will have to initiate a battle with it or use the auto-battle mechanic. After this, all you have to do is beat it in battle or catch it. Your reward for defeating an Eevee will be some delicate Eevee Fur that you can use to craft certain TMs. As a rare spawn, you might have to look for some time for these Pokémon, so farming this material can be somewhat arduous.

If you are catching Eevee for sport or to farm a TM, then consider using one of the many methods to turn it into one of your favorite Eeveelutions. Eevee’s evolutions are bountiful, and you’re bound to find a favorite.