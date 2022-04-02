How to get Liquid Cooling in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Liquid Cooling is one of the many legendary weapons you can find scattered about the Wonderlands. This pistol is fully automatic and has an unlimited clip size. The only thing that will stop you from firing this gun is if it overheats. You will soon find out, however, that overheating isn’t much of a problem for this gun. This is because its special ability makes it so that as long as you are getting critical hits the weapon won’t heat up. Here is how you can get Liquid Cooling in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this legendary pistol, you will need to progress far enough into the campaign that you can reach Crackmast Cove. This area is available after you complete the Ballad of Bones quest in Wargtooth Shallows. After leaving the shallows, turn to the left and go up the hill to find Crackmast Cove. From the entrance of the cove, follow the path until it opens up. After that, turn to the right and follow the side of the map until you reach a waterfall in a cave. Go through the waterfall to find an Ancient Obelisk.

You can farm the miniboss of the Ancient Obelisk here to obtain the Liquid Cooling pistol. This obelisk will have you fight skeletons, so make sure to bring a weapon that deals cryo damage. You will also want a weapon that deals poison damage to easily handle the boss, Lissia. As always, we recommend you raise your Loot Luck stat by finding as many Lucky Dice as you can. This will increase your odds of getting the legendary weapon by a lot. You can also increase your Loot Luck by finding all the pieces of the Shrine of Aaron G.