How to get Living Slime in No Man’s Sky, and what it does

Players venturing into No Man’s Sky will need to collect various resources for a smooth progression. One of these resources is Living Slime, which is used for crafting Nanite Clusters, the alternative form of in-game currency.

How to get Living Slime and what it does

Living Slime is a vicious entity that moves very slowly. The resource can be obtained through several methods, and these are:

Players can buy or sell Living Slime in Galactic Trade Terminals (Galactic Market).

Living Slime can be found in alien-occupied Derelict Freighters. However, encountering a Derelict Freighter is not guaranteed, so do not heavily rely on this method.

It can be obtained as an occasional drop from killing fauna on Exotic planets.

Apart from directly acquiring the Living Slime, you can also obtain it by refining other resources. Using a Refiner, you can refine one Viscous Fluids into one Living Slime and one Hypnotic Eye into 50 Living Slime.

Although Living Slime is available in abundance, it doesn’t serve many purposes. It is not used at all in cooking or the crafting process. The only known use of Living Slime is that it can be ultimately refined into Nanite Clusters, which is the secondary currency in the game.