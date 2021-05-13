How to get Luxuries in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are several new resources for you to obtain in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Wrath of the Druids DLC. You’ll be hunting after Clothing, Texts, Delicacies, and Luxuries. For some, Luxuries are potentially the most difficult to obtain, and you’ll want to acquire them to trade with Azar to receive rare armor, weapons, and Dublin Renown. There are two ways that you can obtain Luxuries in the.

The more common way to find Luxuries is to investigate any of the wealth icons you find in Ireland. Because Luxuries are a resource that was introduced in Wrath of the Druids, you won’t find them in the base Assassin’s Creed Valhalla adventure. You want to stick to Ireland, and roam around this area to find it. You can check your map to find any of the smaller yellow icons on the map. It won’t always be Luxuries, though. You can find any of the four exotic Irish resources hidden inside of them.

Alternatively, you can obtain Luxuries using select Trade Posts in Ireland, specifically Port Auley. You can find Port Auley on the northwest portion of Ireland, in Connacht. You’ll need to clear the Druids out of the location, obtain the deed, and from that moment forward you can earn Luxuries every minute you play Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can only earn a certain amount before the max out. You can retrieve your stash from Azar back in Dublin.

Luxuries are critical to earning Dublin Renown, so you’ll want to regularly explore Ireland and attempt to upgrade your Trade Posts whenever possible to earn more of it faster.